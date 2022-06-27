Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Acquires 288 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,761 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 4.7% during the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 84,307 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $11,564,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Walt Disney by 34.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 19,037 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after buying an additional 4,846 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 8.4% during the first quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,028 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 15.1% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 8,549 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 14.5% in the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 273,061 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,727,000 after purchasing an additional 34,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DIS. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $216.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $168.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.56.

Walt Disney stock opened at $97.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $178.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.43, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.42 and its 200 day moving average is $131.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $92.01 and a 52-week high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

