Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 89 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 89 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $2,254,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,942,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 939 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WC Walker & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,290.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Twenty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,315.38.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,370.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,298.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,590.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,044.16 and a 12 month high of $3,042.00.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $26.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,800.20, for a total transaction of $117,608.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total transaction of $3,593,841.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at $39,526,620.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 551,675 shares of company stock valued at $25,567,428 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

