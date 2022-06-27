McGuire Investment Group LLC Buys 60 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. NS Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,348.39, for a total value of $77,496.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 78 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,174.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 550,357 shares of company stock worth $21,855,978. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GOOGL opened at $2,359.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,037.69 and a fifty-two week high of $3,030.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,291.15 and its 200 day moving average is $2,584.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $26.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,183.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,297.86.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

