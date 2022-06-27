Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,152 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.2% of Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.50.

In other news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,729,724.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,161 shares of company stock valued at $13,895,302. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE JNJ opened at $182.29 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.45. The stock has a market cap of $479.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.66.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.92%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide.

