Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Raised by Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,619 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 2.2% of Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.36.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $267.70 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $241.51 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $266.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $293.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

