Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,917 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 5.9% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $18,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,401,940,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,952,329,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $101,750,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108,943 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,872,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,107,412,000 after buying an additional 3,258,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Fundamental Research decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group set a $330.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.36.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $267.70 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $266.83 and its 200 day moving average is $293.02. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $241.51 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

