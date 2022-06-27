Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Stableford Capital II LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,534 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 659 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.0% of Stableford Capital II LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. New World Advisors LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 11.8% during the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,284,000. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel increased its position in Microsoft by 4.8% during the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 177,426 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $50,020,000 after buying an additional 8,193 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSFT stock opened at $267.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $241.51 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $293.02.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MSFT. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a $330.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.36.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

