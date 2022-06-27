Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Lifted by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,933 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $267.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $241.51 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $266.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $293.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Barclays cut their price target on Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Fundamental Research cut their price target on Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.36.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

