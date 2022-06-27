Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Stableford Capital II LLC

Stableford Capital II LLC raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,534 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.0% of Stableford Capital II LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,535,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays cut their price target on Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Friday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.36.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $267.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $266.83 and its 200-day moving average is $293.02. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $241.51 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 25.89%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

