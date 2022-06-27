Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,981 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 0.8% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Fundamental Research decreased their price target on Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.36.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $267.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $241.51 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

