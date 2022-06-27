Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,223 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $1,535,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, June 20th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.36.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $267.70 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $241.51 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $266.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $293.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

