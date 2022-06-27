Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Raised by Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,480 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.8% of Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $267.70 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $266.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $293.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $2.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $241.51 and a twelve month high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.36.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

