Minot Wealth Management LLC Buys 5,477 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,477 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 5,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. IAM Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 11,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.24.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XOM stock opened at $86.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.05. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $105.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.23.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

