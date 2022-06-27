Minot Wealth Management LLC Has $10.73 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 2.3% of Minot Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $10,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 20.6% in the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at about $1,829,000. Brick & Kyle Associates lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 6.1% in the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 54,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 33,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 9,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV opened at $152.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.56 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $149.71 and a 200 day moving average of $146.92.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 80.92%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.75.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total transaction of $15,028,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,858,038.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 463,761 shares of company stock valued at $70,609,771 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

