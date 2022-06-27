Minot Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 721 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,800.20, for a total transaction of $117,608.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 551,675 shares of company stock worth $25,567,428. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GOOG opened at $2,370.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,044.16 and a 12 month high of $3,042.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,298.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,590.67.

Alphabet shares are set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $26.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Twenty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,315.38.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

