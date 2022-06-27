Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Sells 304 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,437 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.0% of Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 173.1% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,705,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 95 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD stock opened at $283.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $294.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $331.60. The firm has a market cap of $290.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HD. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $369.82.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

