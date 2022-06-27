Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 73.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 23,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 19,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 15,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.75.

In related news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $15,081,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,938,653.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $152.34 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.56 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.92. The firm has a market cap of $269.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.92%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

