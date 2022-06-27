Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 26,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $2,386,108.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,997.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,232,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,028 shares of company stock valued at $10,522,704 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $94.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.01. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $71.78 and a 1-year high of $99.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.06.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 23.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on MNST. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.85.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

