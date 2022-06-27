Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth approximately $17,900,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage by 0.7% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 313,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the period. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth approximately $388,000. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its position in Monster Beverage by 64.4% in the first quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Finally, Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Monster Beverage by 8.1% in the first quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $94.58 on Monday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $71.78 and a 12-month high of $99.89. The firm has a market cap of $50.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.06.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 26,299 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $2,386,108.27. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,901 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,997.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,232,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,028 shares of company stock worth $10,522,704. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MNST shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Monster Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.85.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

