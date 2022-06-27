Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Has $4.89 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,350 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 2.6% of Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 173.1% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 95 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.82.

In related news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,595. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:HD opened at $283.00 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $294.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $331.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The firm has a market cap of $290.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.86 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.25%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

