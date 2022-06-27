Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $1,429,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on V. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $283.00 to $239.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.44.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $1,446,344.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.91, for a total transaction of $2,015,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 33,467 shares of company stock valued at $7,322,535 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V opened at $205.51 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.91 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $390.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.58%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

