Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. reduced its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 173.1% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 95 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.82.

HD opened at $283.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $294.61 and its 200 day moving average is $331.60. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

In other Home Depot news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,595. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

