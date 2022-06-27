Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Increases Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,051 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortune 45 LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $3,597,000. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 19,540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 14,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $711,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524 over the last quarter. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $171.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $428.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.59. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $153.28 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $180.53 and its 200 day moving average is $229.83.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.97.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

