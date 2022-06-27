Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Purchases 427 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVX opened at $144.77 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.27. The company has a market capitalization of $284.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $182.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.38%.

CVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. DZ Bank upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.57.

In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $928,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

