Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Raises Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $1,105,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVX. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $165.00 to $179.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.57.

CVX stock opened at $144.77 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $182.40. The company has a market capitalization of $284.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 4,700 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total value of $757,123.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $928,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.