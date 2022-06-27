Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Sells 246 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. reduced its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer stock opened at $51.59 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.82 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The business had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.26.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

