Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Sells 87 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Caliber Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 949 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3,585.7% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,324,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the first quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 5,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,802,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 21 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,102.84, for a total value of $44,159.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,104.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,800.20, for a total value of $117,608.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 551,675 shares of company stock valued at $25,567,428 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,290.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Twenty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,315.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,370.76 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,298.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,590.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,044.16 and a 12-month high of $3,042.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $26.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

