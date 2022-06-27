Northstar Advisory Group LLC Acquires 2,537 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 304.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,369 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 55.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. New Street Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $283.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.97.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA opened at $171.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $428.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.59. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $153.28 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $180.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.83.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

NVIDIA Company Profile (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

