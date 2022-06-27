Northstar Advisory Group LLC Sells 477 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.0% of Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. New World Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.8% in the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 10,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 351.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 68,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after acquiring an additional 53,606 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.0% during the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 255,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,021,000 after acquiring an additional 18,845 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 5,075,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $298,537,000 after acquiring an additional 102,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 35.8% during the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 16,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $86.90 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $105.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.05.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 58.37%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XOM. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.24.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

