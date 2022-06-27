Northstar Advisory Group LLC Sells 534 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,757 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 61,348 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 883,702 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $47,729,000 after acquiring an additional 45,803 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 55,576 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091 shares during the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 60,313 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 30,964 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VZ. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 25th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.14.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $81,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,004. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,415,192. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $50.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $214.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.02 and its 200 day moving average is $51.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.55 and a 52-week high of $56.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.35. The company had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

