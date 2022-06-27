NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Bender Robert & Associates’ 5th Largest Position

Bender Robert & Associates increased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,555 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 5.9% of Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $20,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $52,304,441,000 after buying an additional 3,591,440 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,888,133 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,287,340,000 after buying an additional 1,505,461 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,364,911 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,342,404,000 after buying an additional 88,332 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $6,279,217,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 296.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,108,247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,715,504,000 after buying an additional 9,801,806 shares during the period. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA stock opened at $171.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $153.28 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.83. The firm has a market cap of $428.15 billion, a PE ratio of 45.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.59.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.29%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.97.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.