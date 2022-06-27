NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Strong Tower Advisory Services’ 8th Largest Position

Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,232 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 2.3% of Strong Tower Advisory Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 55.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVDA opened at $171.26 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $153.28 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $180.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.83. The stock has a market cap of $428.15 billion, a PE ratio of 45.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.59.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.29%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVDA. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $283.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.97.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

