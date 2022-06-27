NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Position Lessened by Mayfair Advisory Group LLC

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,302 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $171.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $428.15 billion, a PE ratio of 45.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $153.28 and a 12 month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.29%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Mizuho lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $345.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.97.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

