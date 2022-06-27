NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stake Boosted by Wealth Advisors Inc.

Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 3.8% of Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,320.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524 over the last ninety days. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $171.26 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $153.28 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $180.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.83. The company has a market capitalization of $428.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

NVDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.97.

NVIDIA Profile (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.