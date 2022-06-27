Oakworth Capital Inc. Cuts Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Oakworth Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,498 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,155 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.3% of Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,619 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 36.8% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.9% during the first quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 23,534 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,092,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 1,933 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $330.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Fundamental Research lowered their price target on Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.36.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $267.70 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $241.51 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

