Oakworth Capital Inc. Has $14.95 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Oakworth Capital Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,498 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,155 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.3% of Oakworth Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $101,750,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108,943 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,107,118 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $43,313,705,000 after buying an additional 3,027,306 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,401,940,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,181,533 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,231,292,000 after acquiring an additional 584,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,107,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258,613 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT opened at $267.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.02. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $241.51 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.36.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

