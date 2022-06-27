Payden & Rygel Sells 55,100 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Payden & Rygel lessened its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,100 shares during the quarter. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $20,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,547,000. Willis Investment Counsel grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 354,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,204,000 after purchasing an additional 20,415 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 18,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 13,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 7,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.50.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $182.29 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $177.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.45. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The company has a market capitalization of $479.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The firm had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 60.92%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $5,452,142.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,729,724.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,161 shares of company stock valued at $13,895,302 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

