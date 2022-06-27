Peoples Financial Services CORP. Boosts Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 769.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Waste Management by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WM stock opened at $150.31 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $62.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.80. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.28 and a twelve month high of $170.18.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.27%.

WM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Waste Management from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

In related news, EVP John J. Morris sold 47,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total value of $7,901,708.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,046,994.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total transaction of $452,812.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,880 shares in the company, valued at $828,233.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,985 shares of company stock worth $10,072,025. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

