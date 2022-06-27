Peoples Financial Services CORP. Has $236,000 Holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. cut its position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,050 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,155 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 252.8% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 441 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BAX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Baxter International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.31.

In other news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $305,600.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,629 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,356.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BAX opened at $66.78 on Monday. Baxter International Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.25 and a 52 week high of $89.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $33.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.19.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.50%.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

