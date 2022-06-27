Peoples Financial Services CORP. Has $45,000 Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 142.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,680 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,772,396 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,484,633,000 after buying an additional 3,739,938 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,975,441 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,387,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,513 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $780,129,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Ford Motor by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,119,697 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $355,695,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,429,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $341,236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377,787 shares during the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ford Motor news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $214,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,792,839.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,025,892 shares of company stock worth $402,881,320 in the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on F shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.20.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $12.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.28 billion, a PE ratio of 4.23, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $25.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.95.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

