Peoples Financial Services CORP. Lowers Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. lessened its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Travelers Companies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,289,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,704,635,000 after purchasing an additional 86,596 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,233,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $660,678,000 after purchasing an additional 86,442 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth $224,986,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Travelers Companies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,379,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $215,865,000 after purchasing an additional 28,093 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Travelers Companies by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,135,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $177,614,000 after purchasing an additional 408,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV opened at $166.72 on Monday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.40 and a 1-year high of $187.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $172.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.70.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.52. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 23.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TRV shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James raised shares of Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.85.

In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 16,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $2,971,205.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,848.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,671 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.74, for a total transaction of $461,388.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,703.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,894 shares of company stock worth $8,451,233 in the last three months. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

