Peoples Financial Services CORP. Makes New $179,000 Investment in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,250 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Shell in the first quarter worth $44,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Shell in the first quarter worth $101,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shell in the first quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Shell in the first quarter worth $116,000. 11.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $50.91 on Monday. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $48.27 and a 1-year high of $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.68. The company has a market capitalization of $194.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.66.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.26. Shell had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.84%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SHEL shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Shell in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,450 ($30.01) to GBX 2,550 ($31.23) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,570 ($31.48) to GBX 2,860 ($35.03) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($33.07) to GBX 2,850 ($34.91) in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,038 ($24.96) to GBX 2,551 ($31.25) in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,574.43.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

