Peoples Financial Services CORP. Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWM. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,944,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. SimpliFi Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 68,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 11,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $175.09 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.78 and a twelve month high of $244.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.66.
iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.
