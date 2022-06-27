Peoples Financial Services CORP. Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWM. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,944,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. SimpliFi Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 68,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 11,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $175.09 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.78 and a twelve month high of $244.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.66.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.