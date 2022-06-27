Peoples Financial Services CORP. Makes New Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,704,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,081,000 after purchasing an additional 171,062 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,196,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,596,000 after buying an additional 545,431 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,232,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,225,000 after buying an additional 10,945 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,161,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,561,000 after buying an additional 834,800 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,067,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,082,000 after buying an additional 110,223 shares during the period.

IWS stock opened at $104.41 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.70. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.36 and a fifty-two week high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

