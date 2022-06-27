Peoples Financial Services CORP. Purchases Shares of 490 iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,504,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $992,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,260,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 182,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,788,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $71.41 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.30 and its 200 day moving average is $75.15. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.