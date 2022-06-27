Peoples Financial Services CORP. Reduces Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. decreased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,650 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $51.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.79.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $43.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.26 and a fifty-two week high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.66%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

