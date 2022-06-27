Peoples Financial Services CORP. Sells 200 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. reduced its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,159,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Novartis by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 689,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,352,000 after buying an additional 42,795 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Novartis by 164.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 293,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,008,000 after buying an additional 182,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVS. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wolfe Research lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Novartis in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

NYSE:NVS opened at $84.83 on Monday. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $79.09 and a twelve month high of $95.17. The company has a market cap of $187.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.06.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.02. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 46.47%. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

