PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Peoples Financial Services CORP.

Peoples Financial Services CORP. trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,783 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 2.3% of Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. First American Trust FSB raised its stake in PepsiCo by 9.0% during the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 161,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,034,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 440,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,553,000 after acquiring an additional 135,394 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in PepsiCo by 52.0% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 13,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim raised their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.13.

PepsiCo stock opened at $166.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.24 and a 12-month high of $177.62. The stock has a market cap of $229.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.98.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.93%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

