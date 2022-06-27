Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) is Pflug Koory LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Pflug Koory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises about 1.4% of Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 43.3% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 6,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 217,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,276,000 after acquiring an additional 21,873 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 38,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 69,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 164,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,530,000 after acquiring an additional 5,657 shares in the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $51.59 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.21. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.82 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The company has a market cap of $289.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The business had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Barclays set a $52.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.26.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

