Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Charter Trust Co.

Charter Trust Co. boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,873 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $11,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFE. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,816,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,818,434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013,651 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,065,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,952,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,980 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,351,891,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 28,086,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,658,518,000 after buying an additional 4,278,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,728,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,020,576,000 after purchasing an additional 457,513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays set a $52.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.26.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $51.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.82 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.21.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

Pfizer Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.